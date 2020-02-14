COVID-19: Philippines to lift Taiwan travel ban

MANILA: The Philippines will lift a travel ban it had imposed on visitors from Taiwan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Philippine official and Taiwan's official news agency said on Friday (Feb 14).

The move follows a warning by Taipei of possible retaliation against the ban.

The Philippine official told Reuters the decision had been made but declined to be named until the agreement was signed. Taiwan's Central News Agency cited an unnamed source in the Philippines as saying the ban would be lifted.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,380 people, almost all in China.



