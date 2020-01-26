Philippines lowers volcano danger level

MANILA: Philippine volcanologists on Sunday (Jan 26) lowered the alert status of a volcano near the Philippine capital to 3 from 4 to indicate a "decreased tendency towards hazardous explosive eruption".

Authorities also narrowed the exclusion zone around the Taal volcano, which sits in the middle of a lake about 70km from Manila, to 7km from 14km.

However, authorities said the lowering of the danger level "should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased".

Taal began spewing clouds of ash on Jan 12. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated after their homes, schools and farms were covered with ash.

Just 311 meters high, Taal is one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes. It killed more than 1,300 people in an eruption in 1911.



