Philippine man arrested for beheading woman and eating her brain: Reports

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Misamis Oriental: A man was reportedly arrested on Thursday (Dec 5) in the Misamis Oriental province of Northern Mindanao in the Philippines for beheading a woman and eating her brain.



Lloyd Bagtong, 21, is the primary suspect in the killing of an unidentified woman, Talisayan police chief Maribeth Ramoga was quoted as saying by local reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman's corpse was found about 4km from the suspect's house in Barangay Punta with its head cut off and both hands tied. The body was found with no upper garments.

The Daily Tribune reported that Bagtong saw the woman near a cemetery and hit her head with a metal object before cutting it with a “sanggot" - a sickle-like tool for cutting grass.



The tool was found tucked at his waist, Ramoga told the Philippine Daily Inquirer.



Bagtong also said that he ate the victim’s brain as he was hungry, using it as topping for the rice he had cooked. He then threw the victim’s skull in a hole not far from his house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramoga said that Bagtong might be suffering from a mental condition, based on testimonies from those who knew him.



“The suspect said he killed the victim because she was speaking in English. This probably irritated him,” The Inquirer reported Ramoga as saying.

Before the incident, witnesses said that they saw Bagtong and the victim together.

Police found a bloodstained piece of cloth in Bagtong's home, believed to have been used to carry the victim's head from the crime scene to his home.

He is now under police custody and is awaiting the filing of a murder case against him, Ramoga said.

Police are still working to verify the identity of the woman.