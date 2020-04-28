Philippines nears 8,000 coronavirus infections

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday (Apr 28) reported 19 more coronavirus deaths and 181 infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 530 while confirmed cases have risen to 7,958. But 43 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 975.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram