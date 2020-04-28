Philippines nears 8,000 coronavirus infections

Philippines ramps up coronavirus testing
A health worker gets her temperature checked before getting a COVID-19 swab test in a tent set up in a hospital parking lot in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday (Apr 28) reported 19 more coronavirus deaths and 181 infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 530 while confirmed cases have risen to 7,958. But 43 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 975.

