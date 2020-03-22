Philippines reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths
MANILA: The Philippines reported 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 380, the health ministry said on Sunday (Mar 22).
It also announced six more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 25.
Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told DZBB radio that the increase in the number of confirmed cases could be "artificial" as the government is only now catching up on a backlog of tests.
Two more have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 15, ABS-CBN News reported citing Vergerie.
Most of the patients who recovered do not have underlying conditions and are in the middle-aged group, according to Vergeire.
Four patients, though, were from the vulnerable group of the elderly, she said.
