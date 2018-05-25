Philippines president to visit South Korea in June, South Korea says

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make his first visit to South Korea from June 3 to 5, South Korea's presidential office said on Friday.

SEOUL: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make his first visit to South Korea from June 3 to 5, South Korea's presidential office said on Friday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Duterte will have a summit on June 4, the Blue House said in a statement. The leaders will discuss measures to reinforce their alliance and further improve ties.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)