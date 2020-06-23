Philippines records 1,150 new COVID-19 cases; biggest single-day increase

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday (Jun 23) reported 1,150 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the country's biggest single-day increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have reached 31,825 while deaths have increased by nine to 1,186.



