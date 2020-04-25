Philippines records 17 new coronavirus deaths, 102 more infections
MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 17 new coronavirus deaths and 102 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 7,294 while deaths have increased to 494. Thirty more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 792.
