Philippines records 17 new coronavirus deaths, 102 more infections

Asia

Philippines records 17 new coronavirus deaths, 102 more infections

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadi
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadium that has been temporarily turned into a quarantine facility to accommodate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

Bookmark

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 17 new coronavirus deaths and 102 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 7,294 while deaths have increased to 494. Thirty more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 792.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark