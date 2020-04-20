Philippines records 19 new coronavirus deaths, 200 more cases
MANILA: The Philippines health ministry on Monday (Apr 20) reported 19 new coronavirus deaths and 200 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459 while deaths have increased to 428. But 41 more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 613.
