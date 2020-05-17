Philippines records 208 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

MANILA: The Philippines' Department of Health on Sunday reported 208 new cases of coronavirus infections and seven more fatalities.

The Southeast Asian country's total confirmed cases have risen to 12,513, most of which are in the capital Manila, while its death toll has climbed to 824. The number of recoveries has reached 2,635, the health department said in a bulletin.

The Philippines on Saturday started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities to slowly restart an economy weighed down by quarantine measures.

Manila's reopened malls set air conditioners to warm and switched off free wifi to stop people lingering, after a two-month lockdown that brought the sprawling hubs of community life to a halt.

Just a trickle of customers showed up at the huge commercial centres, which usually attract millions of people each day and often contain churches, restaurants, gyms and event spaces.

