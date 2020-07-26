Philippines records 39 COVID-19 deaths, 2,110 new cases

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday (Jul 26) reported 39 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 2,110 additional infections.

Its total deaths now stand at 1,932, with 80,448 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.

Source: Reuters

