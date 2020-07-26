Philippines records 39 COVID-19 deaths, 2,110 new cases
MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday (Jul 26) reported 39 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 2,110 additional infections.
Its total deaths now stand at 1,932, with 80,448 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram