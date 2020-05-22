Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases
MANILA: The Philippines on Friday (May 22) recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have increased to 13,597 while deaths have reached 857. But 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648.
