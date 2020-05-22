Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

Asia

Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride
Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday (May 22) recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have increased to 13,597 while deaths have reached 857. But 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark