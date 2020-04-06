Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

Asia

Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections

The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila
The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila

Bookmark

MANILA: The Philippines' Health Ministry on Monday reported 11 additional deaths and 414 new infections from of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths in the Philippines had reached 163 and cases rose to 3,660, while 73 patients had recovered.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark