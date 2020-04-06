Philippines reports 11 more deaths, 414 new coronavirus infections
MANILA: The Philippines' Health Ministry on Monday reported 11 additional deaths and 414 new infections from of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths in the Philippines had reached 163 and cases rose to 3,660, while 73 patients had recovered.
