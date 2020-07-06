Philippines reports 2,099 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

MANILA: The Philippines reported 2,099 more coronavirus infections on Monday (Jul 6), bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 46,333, its health ministry said.

The Department of Health also recorded six more deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,303.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the second straight day that the daily tally of infections has reached more than 2,000 cases.

Health officials attribute the rising number of cases to the easing of curbs that has allowed for greater contact among the population.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement