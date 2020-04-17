Philippines reports 25 coronavirus deaths, 218 more cases

Asia

Philippines reports 25 coronavirus deaths, 218 more cases

FILE PHOTO: Empty streets are seen as the lockdown continues to contain the coronavirus disease (CO
A man wearing a protective mask on his neck walks past closed shops in an empty street following the lockdown in the Philippine capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Mar 24, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 25 new coronavirus deaths and 218 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 5,878 while 387 people have died. It added that 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 487. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark