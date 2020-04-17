Philippines reports 25 coronavirus deaths, 218 more cases

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 25 new coronavirus deaths and 218 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 5,878 while 387 people have died. It added that 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 487.

