Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths
MANILA: The Philippines reported 276 new coronavirus infections and 10 more deaths, bringing its total number of cases to 8,488 and fatalities to 568.
It also said 20 more individuals have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,043.
