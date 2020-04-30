Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Asia

Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Philippines ramps up coronavirus testing
FILE PHOTO: Health workers talk to the nurse assigned at the swab testing booth, which was set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Bookmark

MANILA: The Philippines reported 276 new coronavirus infections and 10 more deaths, bringing its total number of cases to 8,488 and fatalities to 568.

It also said 20 more individuals have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,043.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark