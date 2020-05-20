Philippines reports 279 additional new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Workers in Manila return to work after lockdown eases
Workers wearing protective masks attempt to hitch a ride on a highway, as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday (May 20) recorded 279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase in nine days, and five additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 842, while infections have risen to 13,221, with total recoveries rising 89 to 2,932.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a senate panel on Wednesday that the country is already facing a second wave of infections, with the first occurring in January when three Chinese from Wuhan tested positive of the virus.

