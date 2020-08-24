Philippines reports 4,686 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Monday (Aug 24) confirmed 4,686 additional novel coronavirus infections and 13 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 194,252, more than 60 per cent of which were recorded in the past month, while deaths have reached 3,010.

Last Monday, the government eased a strict lockdown in and around the capital Manila as President Rodrigo Duterte promised a "refreshed" approach to fighting COVID-19 that included intensified testing.

Duterte, in a televised address, said there was a need to reopen the economy with small and medium enterprises "barely surviving", while at the same time calling on the public to "follow the safeguards".

The Philippines fell into recession for the first time in 29 years with a record slump in the second quarter, due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.



