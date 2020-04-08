Philippines reports five new deaths, 106 more coronavirus cases

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870. Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added.



