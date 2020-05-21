Philippines reports four new coronavirus deaths, 213 infections

Asia

Philippines reports four new coronavirus deaths, 213 infections

Workers in Manila return to work after lockdown eases
FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks attempt to hitch a ride on a highway, as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Bookmark

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday (May 21) reported four new coronavirus deaths and 213 additional confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths because of the pandemic had increased to 846, while infections had risen to 13,434. But 68 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,000.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark