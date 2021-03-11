Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 6 months

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday (Mar 11) recorded 3,749 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in cases in nearly six months, and 63 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 607,048 while confirmed deaths reached 12,608. Authorities have warned the public not to be complacent and practice physical distancing to avoid the spread of the virus accelerating further.

