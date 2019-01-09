Malaysia authorities investigating photo of couple bathing in fountain

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 9) they would probe a viral photo of two people hugging and bathing in a public fountain, seemingly in the nude.

The photo, which went viral on social media on Tuesday, shows a man and a woman embracing in the fountain near Jalan Gaya in Kota Kinabalu city, while what appear to be their clothes lay nearby.

Users criticised the act online, saying it tainted the city's image as a tourist destination.



Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said the police were trying to identify the source of the photo to get more information, according to a local report.

“You cannot even identify the people in the photo. We don’t know when, or if they are local or tourists. If we have more leads, we can investigate this further,” he told the Malay Mail.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu mayor Nordin Siman said the authorities would work to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.

