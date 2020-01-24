In photos: Asia ramps up defence against Wuhan virus
Asia
In photos: Asia ramps up defence against Wuhan virus
(Updated: )
Share this content
Bookmark
SINGAPORE: With more than 800 cases and 26 deaths reported in and around China as of Friday (Jan 24), Asia continues to ramp up its defence against the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which originated in China's central city of Wuhan.
In addition to China, confirmed cases of Wuhan virus have been found in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
IN CHINA
Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the virus outbreak, is racing against time to build a
China to build 1,000-bed hospital in less than a week to treat virus patients
to treat victims, mobilising machinery to get it ready by early next week.
The new hospital is being built around a holiday complex originally intended for local workers, set in gardens by a lake on the outskirts of the city.
Building machinery, including 35 diggers and 10 bulldozers, arrived at the site on Thursday night.
IN SINGAPORE
Singapore, which as of Friday has reported
Wuhan virus in Singapore: What we know about the confirmed cases
of Wuhan virus, has rolled out temperature screening not just at Changi Airport but also its
Wuhan virus: Temperature screening begins at Woodlands, Tuas and sea checkpoints