In photos: Asia ramps up defence against Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE: With more than 800 cases and 26 deaths reported in and around China as of Friday (Jan 24), Asia continues to ramp up its defence against the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which originated in China's central city of Wuhan.

In addition to China, confirmed cases of Wuhan virus have been found in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



IN CHINA

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the virus outbreak, is racing against time to build a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims, mobilising machinery to get it ready by early next week.



The new hospital is being built around a holiday complex originally intended for local workers, set in gardens by a lake on the outskirts of the city.

Building machinery, including 35 diggers and 10 bulldozers, arrived at the site on Thursday night.

This aerial photo on Jan 24, 2020 shows excavators and trucks at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (Photo: STR/AFP)

A worker gestures at the construction site of a new hospital facility being built to treat patients during a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP/STR)

IN SINGAPORE

Singapore, which as of Friday has reported three confirmed cases of Wuhan virus, has rolled out temperature screening not just at Changi Airport but also its land and sea checkpoints.



An ICA officer watching the display on a monitor at a temperature screening station set up at Tuas Checkpoint for passengers arriving by bus. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A Forward-looking Infra-red Radar thermometer being used on a driver at Tuas Checkpoint. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Nurses on standby in the holding area where passengers detected with a fever at Tuas Checkpoint will be sent to. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

IN JAPAN

Health screening stations have been set up at airports in Japan including Tokyo's Narita, with advanced thermo scanners set up.



Japan confirmed its second case of the new coronavirus on Friday.

Airport employees set up an advanced thermo camera to screen passengers arriving on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on Jan 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a killer SARS-like virus. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

Passengers who arrived on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan are reflected in the lens of an advanced thermo camera as they walk through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on Jan 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a killer SARS-like virus. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

Passengers who arrived on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan walk through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on Jan 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a killer SARS-like virus. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

Passengers who arrived on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan walk through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on Jan 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a killer SARS-like virus. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

A passenger (right) who arrived on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan walks through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on Jan 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a killer SARS-like virus. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

IN SOUTH KOREA

South Korea also announced its second case of the SARS-like virus on Friday. and has begun disinfection of public transport, including in its highly populated capital Seoul.



A worker from a cleaning and disinfection service sprays disinfectant at a train station as part of efforts to prevent the spread of a new virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at Suseo railway station in Seoul on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Hong Yoon-gi)

Workers from a cleaning and disinfection service sprays disinfectant in a train station as part of efforts to prevent the spread of a new virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at Suseo railway station in Seoul on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Hong Yoon-gi)

IN INDONESIA

As of Friday, Indonesia has not reported any cases of the Wuhan virus. Health officials and thermal scanners are, however, in position at several airports.

Health officials check the temperature of an Indonesian woman (centre) upon arrival at Sukarno-Hatta international airport in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta on Jan 24, 2020, as airports across the region stay alert in response to a deadly virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan which has killed at least 26 and infected hundreds. (Photo: AFP/Adek Berry)

Indonesian health officers screen passengers with a thermal scanner at the Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang on Bangka Belitung island on Jan 24, 2020, as the region stepped up measures against a virus outbreak that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo: AFP/Anindira Kintara)





