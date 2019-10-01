In photos: Fire and fury in Hong Kong on China's National Day

HONG KONG: Hong Kong was a scene of chaos all of Tuesday (Oct 1) as China marked the opening of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule.

Hong Kong police used tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon to repel protesters, who defied the authorities' ban on rallies to start fires and vandalise government property across the city.

Police detain a protester in Hong Kong as violent demonstrations take place in the streets of the city on the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the entrance to an MTR underground train station during clashes with police in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Protesters take cover during clashes with police in the Causeway Bay area in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

A protester throws an object onto a fire burning at an entrance to the Sham Shui Po MTR station in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/May James)

Protesters march in the Wanchai area of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mark Ralston)

At one point along a march on Hong Kong island, protesters threw eggs at a portrait of Xi Jinping and tore down large placards celebrating the 70th anniversary before trampling on discarded slogans.

A protester sets fire to the Chinese national flag in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Isaac Lawrence)

Protesters walk on an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Causeway Bay area in Hong Kong on October 1, 2019. (Photo; AFP/Mark RALSTON)

Protesters march in the Wanchai area of Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019, as the city observes the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding. (Photo: AFP/Mark RALSTON)

A protester marches in the Causeway Bay area of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mark Ralston)

A protester throws ceremonial "joss paper" used in memory of those who died for democracy as a group set fire to debris in the street during a demonstration in the Admiralty area in Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019 (Photo: AFP/Mohd RASFAN)

Signage announcing the closure of the landmark IFC Mall in Central is seen as protests take place on the streets of Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

Tens of thousands marched through the streets of Hong Kong island on Tuesday afternoon, including in Causeway Bay towards government headquarters in Admiralty.

At about 3.55pm, staff and lawmakers inside the Legislative Council building were told to evacuate the complex "immediately under safe circumstances".

A policeman displays a sign warning protesters gathered on a road near the central government offices in the Admiralty area in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

Protesters react after police fired tear gas near the central government offices in the Admiralty area in Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas ASFOURI)

A protester throws a tear gas canister fired by police in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Isaac Lawrence)

Protesters set fire to debris in the street in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Protesters set fire to a local government office during a demonstration in the Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/May James)

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail in the street during a demonstration in the Admiralty area in Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019 (Photo: AFP/Mohd RASFAN)

A protester was shot in the chest at close range by a police officer who the authorities said had "feared for his life".



Officers gave the protester first aid before paramedics arrived and he was later taken to Princess Margaret Hospital.

A protester wears a mask in the Central area of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mark Ralston)

A barricade on fire is pictured during a demonstration by anti-government protesters in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

A barricade on fire set by anti-government protesters is pictured during a demonstration in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China Sep 22, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

Police arrest a protester in the Wanchai area of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mark Ralston)

A protester charges with umbrellas as violent protests take place in the streets of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Hong Kong police said on Tuesday evening that they arrested more than 50 people in raids that began on Monday.

They also seized a large number of offensive weapons and raw materials for dangerous goods.

Among the items confiscated were protective gear, firecrackers and materials used for creating molotov cocktails.

Hong Kong police seized a variety of items during raids conducted at 48 premises across the city. (Photo: Facebook/Hong Kong Police)

Firecrackers were among the items seized during the raids. (Photo: Facebook/Hong Kong Police)