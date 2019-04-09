Thai authorities to expand safety zone around Phuket airport near 'selfie beach'

PHUKET: An expanded safety zone will be put in place near Phuket International Airport, to prevent tourists from taking photos of landing planes from an adjacent beach, reported the Bangkok Post.

Mai Khao beach is a popular destination for tourists looking to snap a few selfies with planes as they approach directly overhead, flying low before landing on the runway.

Thai authorities believe stricter safety rules on photo-taking near the airport should be put in place, and are developing a new safety zone near the runway.

"People and tourists will not be allowed to enter this area to take photos," deputy Phuket airport chief Wichit Kaeothaithiam said, as reported by the Bangkok Post.



Tourism and safety must co-exist, he said.



Mr Wichit also warned people living within a 9km radius of the airport against flying drones and shining flashlights at planes.



