Norwegian charged with strangling Singaporean woman's husband in Phuket gets bail

BANGKOK: A Norwegian man charged with manslaughter after allegedly breaking into the room of a British tourist at a Thai resort and then strangling him has been granted bail, police said on Sunday (Aug 25).

Roger Bullman, who faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted, was granted bail of 400,000 baht (around US$13,200), police said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to authorities, Bullman stormed through the balcony into the room of Amitpal Singh Bajaj early Wednesday at the Centara Grand Resort in Phuket, where the latter was on holiday with his Singaporean wife Bandhna Kaur Bajaj, and their two-year-old son.

"They fought, and because of his military background the Norwegian strangled the victim," Karon police major Techin Deethongon told AFP, adding that Bullman was also charged with invasion of property.

"He confessed and said he did not think his act would cause the victim to die."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Techin said the scuffle erupted after Mr Amitpal complained about noise from the next room disturbing his family's sleep.

Police said Bullman kicked down the door on the balcony separating their rooms, and the two men fought. He later claimed he put Mr Amitpal in a chokehold to stop him from moving but did not intend to kill him.

