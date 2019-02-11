Handguns, grenade, live bullets found during drugs raid in Malaysia

PENANG: Two handguns, a grenade and 349 live bullets were found by Malaysian authorities on Monday (Feb 11) during a second raid of a house believed to be a drug laboratory.

The first raid took place on Dec 2, during which 20,470 ecstasy pills worth RM716,450 (US$176,000) and more than 15kg of caffeine powder worth RM2,850 (US$700) were seized, along with equipment and chemicals believed to be used to process drugs.



According to Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, the police chief of the Seberang Perai Tengah district in Penang, a tracking dog unit had found the grenade hidden in a headboard.

A homemade handgun, a chrome Magnum Smith Wesson Revolver, along with 349 live bullets were also found in it, he said.

A bomb disposal unit was later deployed to remove the grenade.



"We believe the bomb, firearms and ammunition were used by the syndicate to protect themselves in case of an attack," the police chief said.

He added that no arrests was made during the afternoon raid at the two-storey house, which had been rented by a 42-year-old man.

Nik Ros Azhan also said that the suspect, believed to be hiding in Penang, has "16 criminal records" and that police are currently tracking him down.