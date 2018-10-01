PKR files police report over fake Anwar sodomy allegations by UMNO leader

PORT DICKSON: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said on Monday (Oct 1) that it has filed a police report over allegations made by UMNO supreme council member Lokman Nor Adam that Anwar Ibrahim had sodomised an Indonesian student in Singapore.

Speaking to reporters on behalf of PKR president-elect Anwar, who is campaigning in the Port Dickson by-election, PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil confirmed he filed the police report at 11am on Monday.

“I made the report because I think it was a statement with very negative intentions. It's to create unrest, aiming to change the public perception towards Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is competing in the Port Dickson by-election,” he said.

The police report filed by PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil. (Photo: Fahmi Fadzil)

In a Facebook post that has since been removed, Lokman claimed that an Indonesian student had made a police report in Singapore alleging he had been sodomised by Anwar.

Lokman attributed the source of his information to Mediacorp’s Malay news portal Berita, which has denied publishing the information and called his claims fake news.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia on Sunday, Lokman said that the information on his Facebook page was forwarded to him by someone else.

He took the post down after being alerted that Berita did not make the report, he said.

Fahmi said that even though Lokman has removed the Facebook post, “the damage has been done” as screenshots of it have gone viral on social media and WhatsApp.

“The irony is that the previous BN government, in which (Lokman) was part of, had asked everyone to check before spreading news. But he himself has failed to check. This highlights the failures of the previous government,” added the Lembah Pantai MP.

PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil filed the police report at 11am on Monday. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Anwar, who is set to become Malaysia’s next Prime Minister, has been jailed twice on sodomy charges he has maintained were politically motivated.

In response to the latest allegations made by Lokman, Anwar said: “I’ve faced such allegations for 20 years. It's enough ... I don’t really care anymore, I’m bored (of these allegations).

“He (Lokman) has already denied that it's true. If he has moral values, he should apologise ... I am focused on Port Dickson,” Anwar told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Anwar is battling a seven-cornered by-election fight to win the Port Dickson Parliamentary seat.

Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.