PKR to make police report over banners calling for Malaysian PM Mahathir’s resignation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said on Wednesday (Feb 20) that it would lodge a police report over banners calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, amid allegations of a no-confidence motion planned against him.

It is not clear who had put up the banners in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post, PKR’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil wrote: “This morning, a banner containing political libel / political lies with ill-intentions was put up at an overhead bridge at Jalan Bangsar”.

“I believe it was done by political enemies of Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said.

“I have instructed Keadilan members to urgently take it down and lodge a police report regarding this incident,” he added.

The banner called for Dr Mahathir’s resignation and for Mr Anwar Ibrahim, who is PKR’s president, to “save Malaysia”.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, a similar banner was also seen near Taman Permata.

Dr Mahathir had promised to serve as an interim prime minister, before handing over to Mr Anwar within two years.

However, no formal time frame for the power transition has been announced.

Just last month, Mr Anwar said Dr Mahathir must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that had been agreed upon.

PAKATAN HARAPAN DISMISSES TALK OF NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION

The opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has claimed that there is a no-confidence motion against Dr Mahathir being planned by the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a member of PH.

PAS also pledged to support Dr Mahathir in the event of a “betrayal” within PH.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)

DAP has dismissed the allegations. Mr Lim Guan Eng, the party’s secretary-general and finance minister said in a statement on Monday: "I wish to stress that overall PH gives full support to the leadership of the Prime Minister and strongly refutes any conjecture saying otherwise”.

Mr Anwar also said that the claims are false.

Amanah, another PH component party, said the claims are fabricated. “It must be stressed here that there is no question at all of a no-confidence vote against Tun (Dr Mahathir),” said party president and defence minister Mohamad Sabu.

“Amanah and other Pakatan Harapan components have always been firmly behind Tun in efforts to completely reform and enhance the country’s administration,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the Malay Mail.