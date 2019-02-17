PKR Sabah chair 'surprised' at decision of Bersatu to set up branch in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah chairman Christina Liew is surprised at the decision of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to expand its wings to the state.

She said this was because there was an understanding between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is Bersatu chairman, and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Mohd Shafie Apdal during the 14th General Election (GE14).

Advertisement

"In the GE14, they (Bersatu) did not come to Sabah on the understanding that it had left it to Warisan together with PKR and the DAP (Democratic Action Party).

"Suddenly they now want to come to this state and former UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) members including elected representatives will join Bersatu,” she told reporters when approached after attending a function, here last night.

Liew, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, left the matter to Mohd Shafie and Dr Mahathir to discuss further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liew said what was certain was that Mohd Shafie was leading the state well in strengthening its financial position to implement development in the state.

"It is through the amicable cooperation between the state government led by Warisan together with PKR, DAP and Pertubuhan Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Bersatu (UPKO)," she added.

She said the majority of the people in Sabah gave their support to the leadership of Mohd Shafie.

On Friday, Dr Mahathir stated that Bersatu had agreed to establish its branch in Sabah to enable former Sabah UMNO members to join the party.

He said the decision was made after UMNO members who left the party refused to join Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) which is a member of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

