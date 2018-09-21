PKR secretary-general quashes rumours of party split, UMNO merger

PUTRAJAYA: The secretary-general of Malaysia's People's Justice Party (PKR) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has quashed rumours that the party is split and intends to "go over to the other side".

"The idea of merging with UMNO has never arisen and talk that PKR will split into two, three or four factions has been around since the party was founded 20 years ago," said Saifuddin after the monthly assembly of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Advertisement

"These rumours arise because the party membership is made up of members of NGOs, former UMNO members, activists and community leaders,” he told the media.

Saifuddin, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said it was this diversity in membership that gave PKR its strength.

Some, he said, saw the keen contests for posts in this year’s party polls as the source of the split but “could not see that democracy was thriving in PKR”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumours have surfaced on social media that PKR would split in two camps, one aligning with UMNO to form Barisan Harapan Malaysia, which allegedly will be led by PKR president-elect Anwar Ibrahim, and the other with Pakatan Harapan, which is headed by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The PKR elections are to be held in stages from Saturday to Oct 28.



Vying for the post of the party's deputy presidency are incumbent Azmin Ali, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs, and Rafizi Ramli. Both have been seen as fierce rivals over the past months since campaigning began for the party polls.

Amid talk that the party was also split according to camps led by Azmin and Rafizi, party president Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday: “What’s the problem? It is a democratic election. There are two personalities. Why will this divide the party?"

“This is democracy, you must tolerate differences. You must accept the fact that they have to campaign … the vibrancy of the party ... the democratic spirit that they continue to enter the race," he added.

