PKR denounces dirty politics, questions authenticity of sex video said to involve Malaysian minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on Wednesday (Jun 12) rejected dirty politics, as party leaders raised doubts over the authenticity of a sex video said to involve a Cabinet minister.



The video, which showed two men engaging in sexual acts, has been the talk of the town since Tuesday. A man had on Wednesday confessed to being the individual in the video together with someone he claimed to be a federal minister from PKR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, PKR's secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said: “PKR firmly and consistently rejects any form of dirty politics, especially when the new government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) was chosen by the people on the spirits of reformation to help the people and bring up the country”.

He stressed that this kind of politicking does not bring any benefit to society. PKR also called for people to stop circulating the video.

“PKR, as a component party of PH, will continue to focus on assisting the federal government to frame policies and programmes for the people,” Mr Saifuddin Nasution, who is the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Minister, said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PKR Vice-President Zuraida Kamaruddin, meanwhile, said political conspiracy to assassinate a character must stop immediately.

In a statement, she backed the Cabinet minister implicated in the scandal and expressed confidence in his credibility, integrity and personality.

She said her confidence stemmed from the fact that the complainant in this scandal has a suspicious background and is known to have a cordial relationship with the opposition.

PKR Vice-President Zuraida Kamaruddin. (File photo: Bernama)

“At this juncture when the people and the government are struggling to revive the country’s economic situation and raise the standard of living, this dirty political game is highly offensive and hampers the efforts to rebuild Malaysia,” she said.

Mdm Zuraidah, who is also the Housing and Local Government Minister, urged the authorities to launch an investigation immediately to bring the culprits to justice.

"CONSPIRACY TO KILL POLITICAL CAREER"



She also told Malay Mail that she believed that the sex video was fake, adding that it was released to coincide when the time period for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to pass the baton over to PKR President Anwar Ibrahim.



"I believe they're all fake and it's a conspiracy to kill (the minister's) political career, like in the case of DSAI," she said. DSAI refers to Mr Anwar, who was embroiled in a sodomy scandal that he maintains was politically motivated.



In a Facebook post, Mr Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar expressed her sympathies to the victims of gutter politics and their families, stressing that the personal human cost to everyone concerned should never be underestimated.



The scurrilous attacks and slander only have one aim - to end the career and smear the reputation and character of leaders, she added.

"We must all unite in condemning such vileness and disassociate ourselves from propagating such filth.

"Let's focus instead on issues and things that matter. On making Malaysia better," the Member of Parliament (MP) for Permatang Pauh said.



FORMER UMNO MINISTER LAMENTS DIRTY POLITICS

On Instagram, United Malays National Organisation’s Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin urged the people to “look away” if they came across sordid news involving national politics.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin. (File photo: Bernama)

Mr Khairy, who is the former youth and sports minister, lamented that politics is a tough profession.

“Some days it’s dirty. Some days it’s downright filthy. Today it stinks to high heaven."

Malaysia is already a nation traumatised by slanders of the past, he said.

“Do we really want to expose another generation to despicable allegations with the sole intent of destroying someone's character?” he asked.