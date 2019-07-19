Six PKR state chiefs pledge support for Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Six out of 14 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) state chiefs pledged their full support for party president Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Jul 19) amid ongoing friction within the party over a sex video implicating the party’s deputy president Azmin Ali.

They signed a statement stating that they are standing firmly behind Mr Anwar, the designated prime minister-in-waiting, as he faces challenges and tests due to efforts by those who want to weaken the party.

“We give our undivided commitment to him in his efforts to lead the country to a level that the people want,” the statement, which was shown to the media at the party headquarters, read.

File photo of Parti Keadilan President Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: Justin Ong)

The six state chiefs who have signed the statement represent Perlis, Kedah, Malacca, Terengganu, the Federal Territories and Kelantan.

Kedah chief Johari Abdul said he was confident that the other eight state chiefs would sign the statement later that day when they attend the party retreat at Port Dickson.

The statement came a day after 28 senior party politicians issued a joint statement criticising Mr Anwar for not standing by Mr Azmin, while the latter had defended him and his family for more than 20 years against the same type of gutter politics.

Mr Anwar, who was previously deputy prime minister, was jailed twice for sodomy charges, which he has maintained are politically motivated.

On Wednesday, Mr Anwar had reportedly called for Mr Azmin to resign if it is confirmed that he was involved in the gay sex video, as accused by the other man in the video, former PKR member Mr Haziq Aziz.

Mr Azmin, in response, told Mr Anwar to “look at the man in the mirror”.

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the authenticity of the sex video on Thursday, but said the men's identities cannot be determined.



He added that "a leader of a political party" was the mastermind behind the video. However, he did not name the individual.



Meanwhile, Selangor PKR chief Amirudin Shari, who is also the state chief minister, called for all to leave the episode behind and move on.

Selanor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari. (Photo: Bernama)

"Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), all have been cleared up and let’s not prolong this kind of story; we should move on,” he said.



Mr Amirudin did not sign the statement to support Mr Anwar.