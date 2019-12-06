Scuffles break out at PKR Youth Congress in Melaka: Reports

AYER KEROH, Melaka: The opening of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth Congress on Friday (Dec 6) was marred by a series of scuffles.



According to Malaysian media reports, two PKR factions became embroiled in a heated exchange outside the event hall after a sacked chairman and a few others tried to force their way into the conference hall at the Melaka International Trade Center.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Many of the event delegates had objected to allowing sacked PKR Youth permanent chairman Muhammad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor to enter the venue, said The Star.



The report added that Muhammad Mizan had initially managed to enter the hall but was soon ejected by several people.



Chaos at PKR youth meet. pic.twitter.com/Jnlb9lbArT — The “Dirty” Truth (@AKA_RealDirty) December 6, 2019

Scores of PKR Youth security personnel clad in black then clashed with Muhammad Mizan and a few other men who attempted to enter the hall, the report said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a scrum of people pushing and shoving while shouting at each other.



The Malay Mail reported that the scuffles went on while the congress was taking place.

Its "first order of business" was to select a new permanent chairman after Muhammad Mizan and his deputy were sacked last week by youth leadership chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir, the report said.



Muhammad Mizan and his former deputy, Mohd Ramly Ahmad, are seen to be aligned to PKR deputy president Azmin Ali while Akmal Nasrullah is a member of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s faction, the report added.

He accused Akmal of employing "gangsters" to stop him from attending the congress, the Malay Mail reported.

Muahmmad Mizan was also quoted by the New Straits Times as saying he was “grabbed violently” and that he had likely sustained bruises.



Konvensyen Bertumbuk AMK 2019 anjuran PKR... Hahahaha lepas tu salahkan orang lain. #KonvensyenAMK2019 pic.twitter.com/Rpf2vcz5pY — Troopers ADC (@SaifulTorres) December 6, 2019

Scuffles also took place outside the trade centre. Footage shared online shows the brawl spilling into the compound of the trade centre, with attendees running after those from rival groups while shouting vulgarities.

A report by Free Malaysia Today said at least one person required medical attention after he was hit on the head with a rock.



Muahmmad Mizan and his deputy Mohd Ramly Ahmad were sacked on Nov 27 by PKR's youth wing for being above 35 years old.

A letter sent to them also claimed they had received more votes than the number of delegates who showed up at last year’s PKR Youth National Convention.

