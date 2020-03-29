Eight killed after medical evacuation plane crashes in Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport

MANILA: A medical evacuation plane exploded during takeoff on Sunday (Mar 29) in the Philippine capital of Manila, killing all passengers and crew members on board, officials said.

The Lionair flight was bound from Manila to Japan's Haneda, and burst into flames at about 8pm at the end of the runway of Manila's main airport, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The plane was carrying two passengers and six crew members, an advisory from the Manila International Airport Authority's (MIAA) posted on the Philippine Department of Transport's Facebook page read.



Senator Richard Gordon, who is head of the Philipine Red Cross, said on Twitter the twin-jet West Wind 24 was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew members, a patient and a companion.



"Our fire and medic teams were already dispatched to NAIA Terminal 2 to respond to the plane crash incident involving Lion Air Flight RPC 5880," he said.

"The plane caught fire and exploded as it was taking off the NAIA runway," he added.



Photos from our team on the ground. pic.twitter.com/5SYvVxkcZk — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) March 29, 2020

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, MIAA's general manager Ed Monreal said there were two foreigners on the plane.

When asked about their nationalities, he said: "There were two passengers - one US national and one Canadian national."



The other six who died in the crash are Filipinos, he added.

UPDATE NO. 1



What: Plane Crash

Where: NAIA Terminal 2, Pasay

When: March 29, 2020 (Sunday)



Distance from Chapter: 3.9 kms (10 mins)



Involved: Lion Air Flight RPC 5880 (Chartered Plane)



Flight Route: Manila to Cebu (to be confirmed) pic.twitter.com/DgBG3xV1Fh — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) March 29, 2020

Video footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.



"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," the MAIA said in its statement.

"The runway has been temporarily closed, as investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are now on site to determine the cause of the incident."





Captain Don Mendoza, deputy director general for operations at the CAAP, confirmed Lionair is the same operator of another flight that crashed in September last year in Laguna.

"Right now, the initial step that we are looking into is ... grounding the whole fleet," said Capt Mendoza in a press conference.

"It's quite alarming, but we are looking into the records deeply ... of this unfortunate event to happen to Lionair.

"We will have a thorough investigation into this and we will advise the operator on the actions and steps to be taken."

He said Lionair provides both medical evacuation and chartered flights.



Lionair, a firm based in the Philippines, is different from Lion Air, the Indonesian budget airline.

According to its website, Lionair provides chartered and medical evacuation flights. In September last year, a flight operated by Lionair crashed in Laguna, a province south of Manila.

