PM Lee congratulates Jokowi for ‘peaceful and successful’ elections in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Apr 18) congratulated Indonesia President Joko Widodo on the “peaceful and successful” presidential and legislative elections held in Indonesia.

Responding to a media query, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office said Mr Lee had a telephone call with Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Lee congratulated President Joko Widodo on the peaceful and successful conduct of Indonesia’s first ever simultaneous presidential and legislative elections,” said the spokesperson.

“Prime Minister Lee said that he looked forward to continued close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia.”

A day earlier, as many as 190 million voters in Indonesia cast their ballots in the one day poll, which featured a record 245,000 candidates, to elect a new president, parliamentarians and local legislators.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Various pollsters announced that Mr Widodo had a 10 percentage point edge over his rival, Mr Prabowo Subianto, hours after voting closed.

These pollsters were among more than 40 groups accredited by Indonesia's election panel to conduct unofficial quick counts, based on samples from polling stations nationwide. The quick counts have been reliable indicators in past elections.

Mr Widodo declared victory on Thursday, saying unofficial results showed he had received 54 per cent of the vote. The official results will only be announced in a few weeks’ time.

“From exit polls and the quick count, all of us can see (the result) but we must be patient to wait for the official result from the KPU.” - #Jokowi pic.twitter.com/M9fwPYscwf — Jack Board (@JackBoardCNA) April 17, 2019

Mr Subianto has rejected the quick count results and claimed victory. He has called for a gathering of his supporters around the National Monument on Friday to celebrate the peaceful election.

“This is a victory for the Indonesian people. I will be the president for all Indonesians. I will be and I am already the president of all Indonesians”@Prabowo claims victory, says his team’s “real count” of #PilPres2019 votes in 320,000 polling stations shows they’ve won 62% pic.twitter.com/4n2IY5agKF — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) April 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the authorities have warned against mass protests. "If there are any illegal or unconstitutional actions that threaten public stability and security, (authorities) will take firm action," said National Police Chief Tito Karnavian.

Mr Widodo had defeated Mr Subianto back in 2014.