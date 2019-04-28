PM Lee meets Djibouti president in Beijing, discuss potential cooperation

BEIJING: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Apr 28) met President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The two leaders reaffirmed the friendly relations between both countries, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

They also discussed potential cooperation in the areas of urban development, port and maritime development, logistics as well as the digital economy.

Mr Lee is on a five-day visit to the Chinese capital to attend the Belt and Road Forum – a summit organised by China to showcase its mega infrastructure plan, which aims to rebuild the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond.

Later on Sunday, the Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 2019 International Horticultural Exposition and tour the Singapore Garden – a 1,000 sq m outdoor garden – designed by National Parks Board.

On Monday, which is Mr Lee’s final day in Beijing, he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Lee will also meet and be hosted to lunch by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, with whom he will witness the signing of several memorandums of understanding between Singapore and China.