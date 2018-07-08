PM Lee offers condolences to Japan flood, landslide victims

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to offer condolences to the victims of the flash floods and landslides in western Japan.

Mr Lee said he is deeply saddened to learn that the torrential rain in western Japan over the past few days has led to the tragic loss of lives and affected many families.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Japan and the families of the casualties. Our thoughts are with you and the people of Japan during this difficult period," he wrote.

"I am confident that Japan will overcome this disaster with fortitude. Please do not hesitate to let us know if Singapore can be of assistance to the ongoing relief efforts."



Japanese media reports said the rains have killed at least 64 people, while dozens are missing.