PM Mahathir Mohamad announces Malaysia Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's new Cabinet was announced on Friday (May 18) after the King had given Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad his approval following a meeting at the palace.



A swearing in ceremony will be held on Monday (May 21) at 11.30am at the Istana Negara.

Advertisement

Dr Mahathir had announced five cabinet ministers throughout the week, which included Lim Guan Eng as the finance minister, Muhyiddin Yassin as home affairs minister and Mohammad Sabu as defence ministers.



Earlier on Friday, the Dr Mahathir withdrew himself as education minister. The portfolio will now be taken by Dr Maszlee Malik.



A foreign minister was not named.

Full list below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister: Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Deputy Minister: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail



Home Minister: Muhyiddin Yassin

Education Minister: Dr Maszlee Malik

Minister of Rural Development: Rina Harun

Minister of Women and Family Development: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

Minister of Economic Affairs: Mohamed Azmin Ali

Minister of Housing and Local Government: Zuraida Kamaruddin

Minister of Finance: Lim Guan Eng

Minister of Transport: Anthony Loke Siew Fook

Minister of Communications and Multimedia: Gobind Singh Deo

Minister of Human Resource: Kulasegaran V Murugeson

Minister of Defence: Mohamad Sabu

Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry: Salahuddin Ayub

Minister of Health: Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad