PM Mahathir Mohamad announces Malaysia Cabinet
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's new Cabinet was announced on Friday (May 18) after the King had given Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad his approval following a meeting at the palace.
A swearing in ceremony will be held on Monday (May 21) at 11.30am at the Istana Negara.
Dr Mahathir had announced five cabinet ministers throughout the week, which included Lim Guan Eng as the finance minister, Muhyiddin Yassin as home affairs minister and Mohammad Sabu as defence ministers.
Earlier on Friday, the Dr Mahathir withdrew himself as education minister. The portfolio will now be taken by Dr Maszlee Malik.
A foreign minister was not named.
Full list below:
Prime Minister: Dr Mahathir Mohamad
Deputy Minister: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail
Home Minister: Muhyiddin Yassin
Education Minister: Dr Maszlee Malik
Minister of Rural Development: Rina Harun
Minister of Women and Family Development: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail
Minister of Economic Affairs: Mohamed Azmin Ali
Minister of Housing and Local Government: Zuraida Kamaruddin
Minister of Finance: Lim Guan Eng
Minister of Transport: Anthony Loke Siew Fook
Minister of Communications and Multimedia: Gobind Singh Deo
Minister of Human Resource: Kulasegaran V Murugeson
Minister of Defence: Mohamad Sabu
Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry: Salahuddin Ayub
Minister of Health: Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad