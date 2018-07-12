PM Mahathir to take on home minister duties while Muhyiddin recovers from surgery

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will take on the duties of home minister as Mr Muhyiddin Yassin takes time off to recover from surgery, it was announced on Thursday (Jul 12).

In a statement, the home ministry said Mr Muhyiddin had undergone a successful operation to remove a growth on his pancreas that had been detected at an early stage.

"The surgery was successful and his condition is now stable,” the statement read. The ministry added that Mr Muhyiddin would go on leave and was expected to return to work in a month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she was thankful to hear of Mr Muhyiddin's condition.

"Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will carry out the duties of the home minister in Mr Muhyiddin's absence," said Dr Wan Azizah in a statement. "Malaysians including myself are praying for Mr Muhyiddin's speedy recovery."