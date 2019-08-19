PM Modi tells Trump hopeful India, US will meet soon to discuss trade

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that he is hopeful that representatives from the two countries will meet again soon to discuss trade issues, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Modi expressed the hope that India's Commerce Minister and the US Trade Representative would meet soon to discuss bilateral trade prospects, the government said.

US and Indian trade negotiators ended talks in July without making major progress on a range of disputes over tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by both sides that are straining bilateral ties, officials have told Reuters.

The two sides had resumed trade talks after Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June and agreed to seek to deepen the two countries' relationship.

