Police clash with protestors for second night in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Indonesian riot police fired tear gas at protesters in central Jakarta on Wednesday (May 22), as fresh clashes broke out on the streets of the capital following the announcement of official election results.

Protesters hurled fireworks at officers and set blazes on one of the main streets near the election supervisory agency as they tried to breach barbed wire separating them from police. There were also clashes in another area of central Jakarta.



Jakarta has seen sporadic rioting in various parts of the city since Tuesday, when the General Election Commission (KPU) confirmed that President Joko Widodo had beaten his challenger, former general Prabowo Subianto, in the Apr 17 poll.

Crowds swelled in central Jakarta on Wednesday, some carrying wooden poles. Some had smeared toothpaste around their eyes, apparently to protect themselves from tear gas.

The majority of the protesters appeared to have come from outside Jakarta and police found envelopes containing money on some of the people they searched, National Police spokesman Muhamad Iqbal told a news conference.

"This is not a spontaneous incident, this is something by design. There are indications that the mobs are paid and bent on causing chaos," he said.

Hundreds of students also protested peacefully in the city of Medan, in the north of the island of Sumatra, demanding an investigation into alleged election cheating, TVOne reported.

Mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers stand guard with weapons during a clash with locals in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

"WE KNOW WHO IS BEHIND THIS"

KPU on Tuesday confirmed unofficial counts by private pollsters that gave Widodo a 55.5 per cent share of votes against 44.5 per cent for Prabowo.

Widodo won more than 85 million votes of 154 million cast in the world's third-largest democracy, but retired general Prabowo has alleged "massive cheating and irregularities".

Police detain protesters after clashes in Jakarta on May 22, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan)

Prabowo's legal director has said his campaign plans to contest the result in the Constitutional Court. Prabowo also launched a legal challenge after he was defeated in the 2014 election by Widodo, which was rejected.

On Monday, an election supervisory agency dismissed claims of systematic cheating, citing a lack of evidence. Independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

Indonesian protesters run and cover themselves from tear gas during a clash in Jakarta on May 22, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Analysts have said Widodo's double-digit margin of victory means the opposition does not have a strong case to claim the election was rigged, but Islamist supporters of Prabowo could cause considerable disruption.



Islamist groups, many of which support Prabowo, have in the past been able to mobilise hundreds of thousands of supporters.

From late 2016, they organised a series of protests against then-Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first ethnic-Chinese Christian to hold the job, who was subsequently jailed for insulting the Koran.

An aerial photo shows protesters gathered to demonstrate against Indonesia's President Joko Widodo's victory in the recent election in Jakarta on May 22, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said he believed there was "a systematic effort by a certain group ... that is riding on the situation to muddy the situation", adding that authorities had seized two pistols from people involved in riots. "We know who is behind this, it is a matter of time."



Protests that began calmly in the sprawling textile market neighbourhood of Tanah Abang on Tuesday turned violent after nightfall, with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.



A man looks at a car that was set on fire by protesters at Brimob (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, Indonesia on May 22, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told TVOne that by the morning six people had died and 200 people had been wounded.

News website Tirto reported a man died of bullet wounds in Tanah Abang, quoting a doctor at a hospital near the site.



SOCIAL MEDIA BLOCK

Fadli Zon, deputy chairman of Gerindra, Prabowo's political party, accused police of initiating an attack on protesters and said he found 171 bullets, including live rounds, when he visited the area on Wednesday morning.

"The public have a right to demonstrate. They are people who are concerned by cheating. They are not mobilised, paid or facilitated," Zon said.

Prabowo campaign spokesman Dahnil Azar Simanjuntak called on "all sides to hold back and not commit violence".

Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said that security forces on the ground, including military personnel, were not armed with live bullets.

Police disperse protesters in Tanah Abang, Jakarta on May 22, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Photo: Reuters/Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)

Indonesian authorities said 40,000 police and army personnel are on duty across Jakarta to maintain security.

Television footage showed smoke billowing from behind dozens of protesters in the streets of Tanah Abang on Wednesday, with some throwing firecrackers and tearing down public fences.

Many office buildings, businesses and embassies in downtown Jakarta were closed, as were train stations in the area.

Indonesian police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration outside the Elections Oversight Body (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 22, 2019. (BAY ISMOYO/AFP)

Hundreds of police in riot gear blocked the usually busy Sarinah intersection to hold back a crowd they said was expected to swell further in the afternoon.

Chief security minister Wiranto said the government would temporarily block certain social media functions to prevent inflammatory hoaxes and fake news.

Australia, the United States, and Britain issued travel alerts warning of an increased risk of violence across Indonesia and advising citizens to stay away from protests.

