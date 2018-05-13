Police cordon off entrance to Najib's private residence

KUALA LUMPUR: Police began cordoning off the entrance to the private residence of former Prime Minister Najib Razak at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta on Sunday (May 13).

Deputy Sentul police chief superintendent Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa, when contacted by Bernama, said policemen from the Sentul police station had been stationed there for security monitoring.

Five policemen were stationed at the entrance to Najib’s residence, Bernama reported.

There was also a mobile police station and all vehicles and individuals passing the area were inspected.

Media practitioners, who had been camping there, were also not allowed into the area.