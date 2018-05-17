Police enter home of ousted Malaysian PM Najib

Dozens of police officers were also seen at a luxury condominium in another district of the Malaysian capital where Najib has an apartment.

KUALA LUMPUR: At least a dozen police officers entered the family home of ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak late on Wednesday (May 16), after he had returned home from prayers at a mosque, a Reuters witness said.

The quiet high end residential enclave in the heart of the capital was awaken by heavy presence of police who came in about a dozen police cars and a Black Maria . Media told to wait and see what action will police take at ex PM Najib’s private residence in Tamam Duta pic.twitter.com/QmVc8L5vLY — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 16, 2018

Bernama news agency said that dozens of police officers were also seen at a luxury condominium in another district of the Malaysian capital where Najib has an apartment.

A police spokeswoman could not be contacted for comment.

Najib's ruling coalition was dealt a stunning defeat in a general election last week and the former prime minister, who has been dogged since 2015 by a multi-billion-dollar scandal, was banned along with his wife from leaving Malaysia at the weekend.

More than 100 people, including journalists and members of the public, gathered outside his family home after police vehicles arrived. Thousands of people watched as local media streamed the scene live on the Internet.

Crowd gathering outside private residence of former pm Najib Razak at Taman Duta . This after more than 10 police cars & a pick up truck entered the compound around 1015 pm shortly after mr Najib returned from prayers at Kg Baru mosque pic.twitter.com/8o3kEkRtKD — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 16, 2018

Mahathir Mohamad, who took over as prime minister last week, has said he will investigate allegations of corruption at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund founded by Najib.

Mahathir has replaced the attorney-general and officials at the anti-graft agency, in what appears to be a purge of people seen as close to the former premier.