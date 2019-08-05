Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong protesters amid fresh clashes as strike brings city to standstill

HONG KONG: Riot police fired tear gas at protesters in several locations across Hong Kong on Monday (Aug 5) afternoon as the financial hub was shaken by a general strike that brought parts of the city to a standstill.

The latest clashes occurred in the working class district of Wong Tai Sin with police launching multiple volleys of tear gas to clear hundreds of demonstrators from a main road, AFP reporters on the scene said.

In an update on Twitter, the Hong Kong police said that a large number of demonstrators have gathered at Lung Cheung Road and Wong Tai Sin to block roads and throw debris at police officers.

The police said that they had repeatedly warned the demonstrators to stop the "illegal acts" and used tear gas and the "least force" to disperse the crowd.

Members of the public were also advised to leave the area and residents in the vicinity were urged to stay indoors and close their windows.

In a separate news release, the Hong Kong government said that a large group of protesters had also surrounded the Tin Shui Wai Police Station, "hurling stones" at police officers and posing a serious safety threat to members of the public.

"After repeated and futile warnings, in face of the situation, police deployed tear gas and minimum force to disperse protesters outside the Tin Shui Wai Police Station," the statement said.

A protester throws back tear gas fired by the police in the Admiralty area during a general strike in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019, as simultaneous rallies were held across seven districts. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

The demonstrations on Monday mark a third consecutive day of clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters in the city, amid rising public unrest.

Tear gas was also deployed on Saturday when small groups of protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui besieged a police station and used a giant slingshot to fire bricks at the building.

Protesters hold improvised shields and umbrellas as police fire tear gas in the Admiralty area during a general strike in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019, as simultaneous rallies were held across seven districts. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

Earlier on Monday, commuters in Hong Kong struggled to get to work amid transport chaos as pro-democracy protesters launched an attempted city-wide strike to ramp up pressure on the financial hub's embattled leaders.

Activists descended on key Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations during the morning rush hour, deliberately keeping open doors to stop trains departing, causing long queues and triggering occasional scuffles between angry commuters and protesters.