Police investigate alleged breaches in Sandakan by-election campaigning

SANDAKAN: Police in Malaysia have opened six investigation papers from police reports on the Sandakan by-election campaign, said Sabah Police Commissioner Omar Mammah on Saturday (May 11).

Three of the papers involved reports of poster and bunting mischief.

The other three reports were related to dissemination of slander, holding talks without permits, as well as giving money to voters, said Omar.



Omar said that four of the investigation papers were referred to the office of the Deputy Public Prosecutor, and the results given were no further action.

The investigation papers were from 12 police reports which were lodged by the candidates and parties contesting in the by-election.



For the 2nd time in a year, residents of the sleepy town of Sandakan vote for their representative in the Dewan Rakyat. pic.twitter.com/aDGG2Zxfbr — Amir Yusof (@AmirYusofCNA) May 11, 2019

During the campaigning period for the Sandakan by-election, which was from Apr 28 to May 10, 362 talks and campaign permits were approved by the Sandakan district police chief, said Omar.

Sabah police have provided 874 personnel, which also involved 123 offices and 751 policemen for all types of tasks during the by-election, said Omar.

He gave his assurance that the security in the district was under control including in the territorial waters also involving the Marine Police Force and the General Operations Force who were stationed at Pulau Langkayan, Selingan and Nunuyan.

Omar added that the public should not be anxious about any security issues because the number of police officers and policemen on duty was more than adequate.

Polling centres in Sandakan opened on Saturday at 7.30am and will close at 5pm.



The Sandakan by-election is a five-cornered fight involving Vivian Wong of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Bersatu Sabah candidate Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three other independent candidates.



The Sandakan seat fell vacant after MP Stephen Wong, the father of DAP candidate Ms Wong, died of a heart attack on Mar 28.

