Malaysia police investigating finance minister's alleged seditious remark

NIBONG TEBAL, Penang: Malaysia police have opened an investigation paper on Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s alleged seditious remark about the UMNO-PAS union, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun on Tuesday (Mar 12).

He said 58 police reports had been lodged against Lim in connection with the case, which will be investigated under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

“If necessary, we will call the minister to record his statement when the time comes,” he told reporters after an event at the Seberang Perai Selatan Police headquarters.

Mohamad Fuzi also refuted the allegation that the police had been slow in taking action regarding the case as Lim, who is also the Democratic Action party's secretary-general and Bagan MP, was reported to have made the remark last week.

“The allegation is not true. We immediately opened an investigation paper after receiving police reports on the case last week,” he said.