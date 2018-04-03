Police bust underground drug lab near KL, seize drugs worth more than RM1.25m

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police arrested five men aged between 30 and 52 after raiding a drug-processing laboratory at a single-storey house in Taman Bukit Idaman, Batu Caves, the police said on Monday (Apr 2).

Drugs worth about RM1.25 million (US$323,000) were also seized.

The five men arrested in the operation - carried out last Thursday - were suspected to have been active in drug trafficking in the Klang Valley over the past four months.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said police had initially detained the first suspect, aged 40, at a hotel in Jalan Pudu where they seized 14 plastic packets containing 101.6g of methamphetamine and eight plastic packets containing 9.49g of heroin worth about RM8,000 in total.

“Upon questioning, police raided the terrace house and picked up four other suspects there,” he told reporters.

Officers found a plastic packet containing methamphetamine weighing 9.8g, a plastic packet of cannabis (9.2g) and crystallised methamphetamine powder (17.7kg) after inspecting the laboratory, he said.



“The total seizure was RM1.26 million,” he said, adding that the underground laboratory could accommodate 20 people at any one time.

Mazlan said all the suspects were being remanded for a week until Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

